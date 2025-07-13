PC Jeweller vs Senco Gold vs Kalyan Jewellers: Which stock to buy ahead of Q1 results 2025?

Jewellery stocks: The jewellery sector is witnessing momemtum as investors look forward to the Q1 FY26 results of listed companies such as PC Jeweller, Senco Gold, and Kalyan Jewellers. Traditionally, this quarter benefits from festive buying during Akshaya Tritiya and the busy wedding season — a pattern that has held true this year as well. Despite some volatility in gold prices, all three firms have noted robust demand in their April to June business updates, driven by high-ticket purchases and strong customer turnout.

Senco Gold said that festivals such as Poila Boishakh and Baisakhi led to increased footfall at its stores. Kalyan Jewellers experienced strong customer engagement across both India and the Middle East. PC Jeweller, with its primary focus on the domestic market, witnessed a significant rise in demand fueled by wedding and festive buying.

PC Jeweller vs Senco Gold vs Kalyan Jewellers: Previous quarter performance According to Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, all three companies have had a strong quarter, but for a risk-averse investor, Senco Gold stands out as the more balanced and dependable choice. It has shown steady growth, improved margins, and continued to build its brand while being transparent in its business updates.

Senco Gold posted 28 percent growth in total revenue, including 24 percent growth in retail revenue and a 19 percent rise in same-store sales. It opened nine new jewellery stores and continued building its portfolio of sub-brands like Sennes and Everlite. The company also said that diamond jewellery remained in strong demand and that gold exchange made up 40 percent of its overall sales.

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 31 percent growth in overall revenue and highlighted that its digital-first platform, Candere, grew by 67 percent compared to last year. The company opened 19 new showrooms during the quarter and confirmed plans to add 170 more across India and international markets this year

PC Jeweller reported the highest revenue growth among the three, at around 80 percent compared to the same period last year. The company said this growth was driven by strong wedding and festive demand. It also reported that it has further reduced its outstanding debt and remains on track to become debt-free by the end of FY26.

PC Jeweller vs Senco Gold vs Kalyan Jewellers: Which stock to buy ahead of Q1 results? Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said on all three jewellery stocks -

PC Jeweller PC Jeweller has recently broken out above the ₹12 level, achieving a new 52-week high at ₹19 on the weekly chart. The formation of a bullish engulfing pattern further confirms strong bullish momentum and the possibility of continued rally. However, the stock is currently in an overbought condition, and a stiff resistance is evident around the ₹20–22 zone. A decisive breakout above this resistance would be necessary for the next leg of the rally. For now, support is seen around ₹13–14. Traders are advised to avoid fresh positions at current levels and instead look for buying opportunities near the support zone. A dip-buying strategy may be considered with a stop-loss at ₹12 and an upside target of ₹22.

Senco Gold Senco Gold has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart, a classic bullish signal that indicates potential for further upside momentum. The stock also appears to be rebounding from key Fibonacci retracement levels, supporting the likelihood of a continued upward trajectory. The expected upside range is projected between ₹470 and ₹510 in the coming months. Investors holding the stock may consider maintaining their positions, with a stop-loss placed at ₹300, while targeting the ₹420 mark in the medium term.

Kalyan Jewellers Kalyan Jewellers has witnessed a significant trendline breakout on the monthly chart, particularly above the ₹570 mark, indicating the potential for a strong upward move. This breakout is visible on both the weekly and monthly timeframes, suggesting robust bullish sentiment. In the short term, technical indicators such as the RSI are showing strength, further supporting the bullish bias. Considering the overall structure, traders may adopt a "buy on dips" strategy, especially around the ₹550–570 zone, which now acts as a crucial support area and could offer an attractive entry point for medium to long-term gains. So, Investor can hold and buy this stock with stop loss of 530 for the target price of 650.