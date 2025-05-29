THIS multibagger jewellery stock to be in focus on Friday; here's why

PC Jewellers share price: PC Jeweller's share price will be in focus during Friday's market session after the jeweller announced on Thursday, May 29, that it has allotted 30.84 lakh fully convertible warrants into equity shares. The small-cap stock has delivered massive 1,100 per cent multibagger returns to investors in the last five years. The stock has gained over 171 per cent in a year.

PC Jeweller Ltd has announced the conversion of 30.84 lakh fully convertible warrants into equity shares, resulting in the allotment of 3,08,42,400 equity shares of face value Re 1 each to a promoter group entity. This move has increased the paid-up equity share capital from ₹654.45 crore to ₹657.54 crore.

“Conversion of 30,84,240 Warrants into 3,08,42,400 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each at an issue price of ₹5.62 each (including a premium of ₹4.62 per share) after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up value per share and premium per share post sub-division / split of face value of equity shares of the company from 1 equity share of ₹10 each to 10 equity shares of Re 1 each,” said the domestic jeweller in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

PC Jewellers allots 30.84 lakh warrants The warrant conversion is part of the company’s larger preferential allotment of 48.08 crore warrants approved earlier for both promoter and non-promoter groups. The promoter group’s stake increased from 39.80 per cent to 40.08 per cent, while the public shareholding marginally declined from 60.20 per cent to 59.92 per cent.

The name of the allottee is New Track Garments Private Ltd, the promoter Group. As many as 30,84,240 warrants were converted and 3,08,42,400 shares were allotted after the 10:1 stock split effective from December 16, 2024.

The issue price per warrant is ₹56.20, and the amount received is ₹13 crore at 75 per cent of the issue price. The conversion price post-split is ₹5.62 per equity share, including a premium of 4.62 per cent.

“The Board of Directors of the company vide a resolution passed by circulation on May 29, 2025 has allotted 3,08,42,400 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, on conversion of 30,84,240 warrants, to 1 allottee belonging to ‘Promoter Group’, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up value per share and premium per share post sub-division / split of face value of equity shares of the company from 1 equity share of ₹10 each to 10 equity shares of Re 1 each w.e.f. December 16, 2024, upon receipt of the balance amount aggregating to ₹13,00,00,716 at the rate of ₹42.15 per warrant (being 75 per cent of the issue price per warrant) pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion of warrants into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI Regulations, 2018,” said PC Jewellers.

PC Jewellers share price trend On Thursday, shares of PC Jeweller opened at ₹12.66 and swung to an intraday high of ₹12.85 and a low of ₹12.58, before settling 0.94 per cent lower at ₹12.61 apiece on the BSE. The company commands a market cap of ₹8,014.01 crore.

Shares of the jewellery stock have delivered multibagger 165.82 per cent returns in the last one year, 520.69 per cent in three years, and over 1,100 per cent returns in the last five years. Incorporated in 2005 and headquartered in New Delhi, it is a leading player in the Indian jewellery retail space, with a presence across multiple cities.

As of March 31, 2025, the firm still operates a large network of 52 showrooms (including 3 franchisee showrooms) in 38 cities throughout 13 states in India (after the closure of showrooms at 3 locations, Siliguri, Durgapur, and Bhubaneshwar, during Q4 FY 2025).

PC Jewellers Q4 Results PC Jewellers has turned profitable and posted a consolidated net profit of ₹94.78 for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 on higher sales. The company had reported a net loss of ₹121.64 crore a year ago. Its total income rose to ₹699.02 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from ₹48.49 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹577.70 crore against a net loss of ₹629.36 crore in the previous year. PC Jewellers said the FY25 was a turnaround year for the company as it successfully completed its fundraising via the preferential issue of fully convertible warrants, amounting to ₹2,702.11 crore with a subscription of 99.89 per cent.

Further, the company executed a Settlement Agreement with the consortium banks and as of March 31, 2025, discharged all its obligations on relevant timelines. Also, during the FY 2025, the company has reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by approximately 50 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.