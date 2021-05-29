Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >PC makers have a peak to scale

PC makers have a peak to scale

Premium
FILE PHOTO:Booming demand for personal computers has made HP and Dell two of the strongest large-cap tech stocks so far this year
3 min read . 09:53 PM IST Dan Gallagher, The Wall Street Journal

  • HP and Dell have been the hottest stocks in tech, but fears the personal-computer market is peaking are starting to weigh

Life has been good lately for HP and Dell Technologies. Many investors seem to think the PC business is as good as it gets.

Booming demand for personal computers has made HP and Dell two of the strongest large-cap tech stocks so far this year. Before their latest quarterly reports late Thursday, HP was up 31% for the year, while Dell had jumped 36%. That far exceeds the performance of both Microsoft and Apple—the market’s two most valued companies, who also have a fair amount of exposure to the PC market.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!