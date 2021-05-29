PC makers have a peak to scale
- HP and Dell have been the hottest stocks in tech, but fears the personal-computer market is peaking are starting to weigh
Life has been good lately for HP and Dell Technologies. Many investors seem to think the PC business is as good as it gets.
Booming demand for personal computers has made HP and Dell two of the strongest large-cap tech stocks so far this year. Before their latest quarterly reports late Thursday, HP was up 31% for the year, while Dell had jumped 36%. That far exceeds the performance of both Microsoft and Apple—the market’s two most valued companies, who also have a fair amount of exposure to the PC market.
