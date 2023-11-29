PCBL share price surges over 6%, touches 52-week high after Aquapharm Chemicals acquisition for ₹3,800 crore
PCBL share price surges over 6% to touch a 52-week high after acquiring Aquapharm Chemicals for ₹3,800 crore. Technical analysts expect the PCBL stock price to continue its uptrend, with a possible test of ₹280 and support at ₹255.
