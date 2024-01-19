PCBL: This multibagger stock surged 17% after Q3 earnings this week; is it a good time to buy?
Shares of PCBL have surged nearly 700% since April 2020, reaching a current price of ₹310 apiece. The company's strong performance in the carbon black business and entry into the specialty chemical sector are the major factors behind the sharp run-up in shares.
Shares of PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black), a leading manufacturer of carbon black, have been on a strong upward trend since April 2020, rewarding their shareholders handsomely. Over this period, the shares have surged from ₹32 apiece to the current price of ₹310, delivering an impressive return of nearly 700%.
