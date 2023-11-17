PCBL stock records new all time high, up 4170% in a decade, is there more steam left?
Shares of PCBL surged 10.19% to reach a historic high of ₹244.90 apiece, resulting in a gain of 84% for the year. JM Financial believes the stock has further room for growth.
Extending its strong upward trend, shares of PCBL zoomed 10.19% to register a historic high of ₹244.90 apiece in today's trade. This propelled the stock to achieve a substantial gain of 84% in the current year, registering its best yearly performance since CY17.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started