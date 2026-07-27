PE at 18! Small-cap stock hits 52-week high logging 14% intraday gain

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, one of India's leading stainless steel product manufacturers, received a strong positive response from the stock market following the announcement of its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The company's shares surged over 14% in intraday trade on Monday, July 27, touching a fresh 52-week high of ₹204 before settling at ₹200 apiece, reflecting growing investor confidence in its strong financial performance, strategic expansion initiatives, and long-term growth outlook.

For Q1 FY27, the company reported total revenue of ₹318 crore, registering 20% year-on-year growth from ₹265 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹18 crore, up 21% from ₹15 crore in Q1 FY26, demonstrating continued operational strength and sustained demand across its product portfolio.

The positive financial performance, coupled with the company's strategic business developments, was well received by investors.

Strategic Business Updates Ratnaveer continued to make significant progress on its strategic growth initiatives during the quarter. The company said its Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project has reached approximately 60% completion, with commercial production remaining on track for November 2026.

Key machinery shipments are expected shortly, marking another major milestone in the execution of the project. The company also received in-principle approval under the Gujarat Electronics Policy for its proposed ₹472.34 crore Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project, further strengthening its expansion into advanced electronic materials and reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.

Reflecting its improving financial profile and execution capabilities, Infomerics Valuation and Rating Ltd. (IVR) upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to IVR A-/Stable from IVR BBB+/Positive, while the short-term credit rating was upgraded to IVR A2+.

Additionally, the total rated bank facilities were enhanced to ₹388.47 crore from ₹295.76 crore.

During the quarter, Ratnaveer also received in-principle approvals from the NSE and BSE for its proposed rights issue of up to ₹330 crore, which will support the company's future expansion plans and strategic growth initiatives.

Further reinforcing its leadership in the engineering sector, the company was honoured with the Star Performer – Large Enterprise Award at the 42nd EEPC India Export Awards, recognising its outstanding contribution to engineering exports.

With a significant domestic demand-supply gap in copper-clad laminates, the company believes the sector presents a compelling import-substitution opportunity.

The CCL project, being developed under central and state government schemes, is expected to become India's first fully integrated high-volume Copper Clad Laminate manufacturing facility, reducing dependence on imports while supporting the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

The company remains focused on expanding its manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its product portfolio, and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders through strategic investments and operational excellence.