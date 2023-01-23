PE at 21, ROE at 40: Small-cap stock that has surged 25% in 6-month reports strong Q3 results3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:11 AM IST
- PE at 21, ROE at 40, strong Q3 results: FMCG small-cap company has posted 70 per cent YoY rise in net profit
PE at 21, ROE at 40, strong Q3 results: FMCG stock Mishtann Foods has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2023. The small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹1,044 crore has delivered 15 per cent return to its positional shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time. This can go further up as the small-cap company has reported strong Q3FY23 results. The FMCG company has reported net profit at ₹13.70 crore in third quarter of the current fiscal, around 70 per cent higher from its net profit of ₹8.05 crore in Q3FY22.
