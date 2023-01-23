PE at 21, ROE at 40, strong Q3 results: FMCG stock Mishtann Foods has been in uptrend after ushering in new year 2023. The small-cap stock with a market cap of near ₹1,044 crore has delivered 15 per cent return to its positional shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time. This can go further up as the small-cap company has reported strong Q3FY23 results. The FMCG company has reported net profit at ₹13.70 crore in third quarter of the current fiscal, around 70 per cent higher from its net profit of ₹8.05 crore in Q3FY22.

Comparing first nine months performance of the company in current fiscal with the first nine month numbers of previous quarter, the FMCG company has posted almost 100 per cent rise in net profit. While announcing its Q3 results for the financial year 2022-23, Mishtann Foods Ltd reported that its net profit in first nine months of current fiscal stands at ₹35.73 crore, which stood at ₹18.03 crore in third quarter of FY 2021-22.

The small-cap company's total revenue in third quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹163.64 crore, around 10 per cent higher from its total revenue of ₹147.68 crore in Q3FY22. In first nine months of current financial year, Mishtann Foods Ltd has reported total revenue of ₹481.50 crore, near 40 per cent higher from its total revenue of ₹345 crore in first nine months of the previous fiscal.

Operational revenue of the company stood at ₹163.64 crore in third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 whereas it stood at ₹147.68 crore in the corresponding period in previous financial year.

Mishtann Foods share price history

The FMCG stock remained in base building mode from January to August 2022. But, from the beginning of August 2022, the penny stock has remained an idea 'buy on dips' stock among stock market bulls. In last one month, this small-cap stock has surged from 8.85 to ₹10.44 apiece levels, delivering around 18 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this penny stock has risen from 8.36 to ₹10.44 per share levels, logging near 25 per cent rise in this period. In YTD time, this FMCG stock has surged from ₹9.09 to ₹10.44 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 15 per cent in new year 2023.

In post-Covid rally, this penny stock has delivered stellar return to its positional investors. The penny stock has surged from around ₹2.70 to ₹10.44 apiece levels in last three years, delivering around 300 per cent return to its positional investors. This means, Mishtann Foods shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years.

As per the information available on BSE website, the BSE-listed stock has a market cap of ₹1,044 crore. the small-cap FMCG stock is currently standing at a PE multiple of 21.33 whereas its Return on Equity (ROE) is 39.71. It ended on Friday with a trade volume of 1,66,77,535, which is around 4.5 times of its average trade volume for last 20 sessions. Its 52-week low is ₹1.394 and its 52-week high is ₹19.55 apiece.