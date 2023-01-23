Mishtann Foods share price history

The FMCG stock remained in base building mode from January to August 2022. But, from the beginning of August 2022, the penny stock has remained an idea 'buy on dips' stock among stock market bulls. In last one month, this small-cap stock has surged from 8.85 to ₹10.44 apiece levels, delivering around 18 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this penny stock has risen from 8.36 to ₹10.44 per share levels, logging near 25 per cent rise in this period. In YTD time, this FMCG stock has surged from ₹9.09 to ₹10.44 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 15 per cent in new year 2023.