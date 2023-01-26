PE below 6.5, ROE over 18: Experts give 'buy' tag to this Navratna PSU stock

Giving 'stock to buy tag' to GAIL shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "A quality stock with low PE (price to earnings) and high ROE (Return on Equity) is expected to give better return if its business revenue and profitability remains sustained for medium to long term. In terms of GAIL India, its business and order book is expected to maintain the sustained growth it has shown in recent years. After the success of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Government of India (GoI) has Gas Pipeline Grid and GAIL is expected to reap same benefit from this gas infra project that Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOC had through Ujjwala Yojana. So, both business model and order book of GAIL seems sustaining for medium to long term and hence this low PE high ROE Navratna stock is an ideal portfolio stock available at an attractive valuation."

