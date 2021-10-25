PE exits via IPOs  jump  to  a record  $2.6  bn so far  this  year

“Currently, the geopolitical and macroeconomic stars seem to have aligned in India’s favour. Global investors have become wary of the recent actions by the Chinese government, and are looking at India favourably from a capital allocation point of view. Furthermore, macroeconomic indicators such as trade balance, forex reserves, the balance of payments and FPI flows seem to indicate that India’s recovery is in the right direction. These factors are playing more into public market valuations than the private markets, and thus we are seeing that many companies who were initially thinking of an interim private fundraising round or exit by way of a secondary or strategic sale are now directly heading to the public markets," he said.