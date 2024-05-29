PE ratio ineffective for valuing certain sectors and stocks in India: Kotak Securities
The PE ratio is a simple way to measure how expensive or cheap a company's stock is compared to its earnings. However, it cannot ineffectively assess the valuation of companies where earnings do not accurately reflect the company's financial health or ability to generate cash.
According to brokerage firm Kotak Securities, the PE multiple (price-to-earnings multiple)—a key valuation metric used by investors to evaluate the relative value of a stock or an index—is an ineffective valuation methodology for several sectors and stocks in India where earnings do not meaningfully translate into FCF (free cash flow) or returns to shareholders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started