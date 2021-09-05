Peak everything puts shine on equity market’s sturdiest stocks

“Longer-term, good balance sheets tend to outperform bad balance sheets. Investors, right now, because we’re at all-time highs, are nervous about a selloff, so what they’re saying is, ‘OK, if we do have a selloff, where do I want to be longer-term?’" JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, said in an interview. “So they may go down too, they may not go down as much. And they have a better opportunity to come back in a quicker fashion."