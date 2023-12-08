Peak XV, TPG Asia and Matrix Partners sell partial stake in Five Star Business Finance worth ₹1,656 crore
TPG Capital, via its affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte, divested 89,07,493 shares of Five-Star Business, representing a 3.05% stake, at a rate of ₹730 per share.
Three prominent global funds, namely Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia Capital), TPG Asia, and Matrix Partners, divested partial stakes in Five-Star Business Finance on Friday. The cumulative value of these transactions through bulk deals amounted to ₹1,656 crore.
