Pelatro IPO booked 0.43 times on Day 1, retail portion subscribed 0.79 times

The IPO received bids for 798,600 shares out of the 1,876,800 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 0.43 times. The company aims to raise 55.98 crore through this IPO, which consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.799 million shares.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Sep 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Pelatro IPO booked 0.43 times on Day 1, retail portion subscribed 0.79 times.
Pelatro IPO booked 0.43 times on Day 1, retail portion subscribed 0.79 times. (Pixabay)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Pelatro was 0.43 times subscribed as of 5:00 p.m., with the Retail Investors' portion booked at 0.79 times and the Non-Institutional Buyers' portion at 0.18 times, according to data from Chittorgarh.com.

The IPO received bids for 798,600 shares out of the 1,876,800 shares on offer.

The company aims to raise 55.98 crore through this IPO, which consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.799 million shares. The price band is set between 190 and 200 per equity share, with a face value of 10 per share. The minimum investment for retail investors is 1,20,000 for a lot size of 600 shares.

The share allotment is expected to be finalized on Friday, September 29, 2024, with shares anticipated to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, purchasing and installing IT equipment, investing in a subsidiary, funding working capital needs, and other general corporate purposes.

About Pelatro

The company is a global technology firm that has developed a customer engagement platform called mViva, which enables customer-centric interactions between enterprises and their end users. mViva processes large amounts of data across nearly a billion consumers in 30 countries, helping businesses understand customer behavior and enhance engagement, according to the company's DRHP report.

The platform offers a comprehensive range of services, including data collection, analysis, audience selection, and execution of marketing strategies based on behavioral insights. It is user-friendly, designed for marketers without technical expertise, and supports the creation of both short-term and long-term customer journeys.

As of May 31, 2024, mViva has been implemented or is in progress across 38 telecom networks in 30 countries, including regions like Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, the DRHP report showed.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

