Small-cap super specialty chemical company Vikas Ecotech reported strong Q2FY23 results last week that attracted strong buying interest by Dalal Street bulls. The small-cap chemical stock that has delivered more than 110 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year reported net profit at around ₹3.50 crore in Q2FY23 that stood at ₹66 lakh in Q2FY22, more than 400 per cent higher on year-on-year (YoY) basis. The small-cap super specialty chemical has surged from ₹3.40 to ₹3.85 apiece levels today, logging near 13 per cent rise after the announcement of second quarter results for the financial year 2022-23.

On Wednesday last week, Vikas Ecotech share price had finished at ₹3.40 apiece levels that went on to climb at ₹3.85 in early morning deals on Tuesday session. So, the penny stock has managed to log whopping 13 per cent rise after the announcement of Q2FY23 results. The company has also reported strong growth in ita total income in recently ended September 2022 quarter. In Q2FY23, super specialty chemical company's total income stands at around ₹13.50 crore that was at around ₹7.50 crore in Q2FY22. Hence, the small-cap company has managed to record 80 per cent YoY growth in its total income.

Company's paid up equity share capital has also improved by near 47 per cent in last one year as the small-cap company's paid up equity share capital stands at ₹9.47 crore after the end of second quarter of current fiscal whereas the paid up equity share capital of the company was at ₹6.44 crore after Q2FY22.

The small-cap chemical company has reported H1FY23 net profit at ₹4.98 crore while the company had logged a loss of ₹3.21 crore in H1FY22.

Vikas Ecotech shares are available for trade on both BSE and NSE. Current trade volume of the penny stock is around 34.53 lakh and around three hours trade is still left on Tuesday session. Current market cap of the small-cap super specialty chemical stock is ₹356 crore. The penny stock is standing at a PE multiple of 37 whereas sector PE is 28.65. It's 52-week high on NSE is ₹6.90 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.95 per share. Book value per share of the small-cap penny stock is 2.44.