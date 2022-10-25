Penny chemical stock surges after posting 400% jump in profit1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 01:04 PM IST
- Small-cap company has reported H1FY23 net profit at ₹4.98 crore against ₹3.21 crore loss in H1FY22
Small-cap super specialty chemical company Vikas Ecotech reported strong Q2FY23 results last week that attracted strong buying interest by Dalal Street bulls. The small-cap chemical stock that has delivered more than 110 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year reported net profit at around ₹3.50 crore in Q2FY23 that stood at ₹66 lakh in Q2FY22, more than 400 per cent higher on year-on-year (YoY) basis. The small-cap super specialty chemical has surged from ₹3.40 to ₹3.85 apiece levels today, logging near 13 per cent rise after the announcement of second quarter results for the financial year 2022-23.