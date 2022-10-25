Penny chemical stock surges after posting 400% jump in profit

On Wednesday last week, Vikas Ecotech share price had finished at ₹3.40 apiece levels that went on to climb at ₹3.85 in early morning deals on Tuesday session. So, the penny stock has managed to log whopping 13 per cent rise after the announcement of Q2FY23 results. The company has also reported strong growth in ita total income in recently ended September 2022 quarter. In Q2FY23, super specialty chemical company's total income stands at around ₹13.50 crore that was at around ₹7.50 crore in Q2FY22. Hence, the small-cap company has managed to record 80 per cent YoY growth in its total income.