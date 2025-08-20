Penny stock: a pharma company share price hits 5% upper circuit, ; here's why

Stock Market Today:A penny stock, a pharma company, saw its share price hit a 5% upper circuit during the intraday trades on Wednesday. Check details about Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Penny stock, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. business developments Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on 20 August intimated the exchanges about the proposed Agro-Pharma Research Laboratory & about a Board Meeting to be held on 28 August 2025 to consider fundraising by QIP.

Giving details about the proposed project, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said that the goal for setting up an agro-pharma research laboratory is to develop, validate, and scale technologies for converting agricultural/botanical inputs into pharmaceutical-grade products for public health and societal well-being.

The Quality & Compliance Intent related to the project by Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is that facilities and processes will comply with cGMP standards and the US FDA's Botanical Drug Development guidance, allowing for participation in international markets for botanical/ayurvedic products with necessary approvals. (The United States Food and Drug Administration)

The estimated project cost is ₹70-80 crore, which includes laboratory infrastructure, pilot lines, analytics, and quality systems.

The implementation site, timetable, and commissioning plan will be finalized after clearances.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an Indian firm that manufactures and trades pharmaceuticals and medical items. It was founded in 1992 by Dharam Chand Jain. The company provides a variety of items, including bulk pharmaceuticals, drug intermediates, and pharmaceutical formulations.

Penny stock, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price movement

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals' share price opened at ₹12.70 on the BSE on Wednesday. The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price at the time of opening was almost 5% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹12.10. The ₹12.70 level for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price remained the upper price band . Hence, the Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price was locked in the upper circuit.