Penny stock: a pharma company share price hits 5% upper circuit, ; here's why

Stock Market Today: A penny stock, a pharma company, saw its share price hit a 5% upper circuit during the intraday trades on Wednesday. Check details about Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd 

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated20 Aug 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Stock Market Today: A penny stock hits a 5% upper circuit.
Stock Market Today: A penny stock hits a 5% upper circuit. (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today:A penny stock, a pharma company, saw its share price hit a 5% upper circuit during the intraday trades on Wednesday. Check details about Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Penny stock, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. business developments

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on 20 August intimated the exchanges about the proposed Agro-Pharma Research Laboratory & about a Board Meeting to be held on 28 August 2025 to consider fundraising by QIP.

Giving details about the proposed project, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said that the goal for setting up an agro-pharma research laboratory is to develop, validate, and scale technologies for converting agricultural/botanical inputs into pharmaceutical-grade products for public health and societal well-being.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 8% despite volatility in Indian stock market

The Quality & Compliance Intent related to the project by Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals is that facilities and processes will comply with cGMP standards and the US FDA's Botanical Drug Development guidance, allowing for participation in international markets for botanical/ayurvedic products with necessary approvals. (The United States Food and Drug Administration)

The estimated project cost is 70-80 crore, which includes laboratory infrastructure, pilot lines, analytics, and quality systems.

Also Read | Senco Gold, BEPL, ECOS India among six stocks to trade ex-dividend today

The implementation site, timetable, and commissioning plan will be finalized after clearances.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an Indian firm that manufactures and trades pharmaceuticals and medical items. It was founded in 1992 by Dharam Chand Jain. The company provides a variety of items, including bulk pharmaceuticals, drug intermediates, and pharmaceutical formulations.

Also Read | Studio LSD IPO booked 2.82x so far on third bidding day; check details

Penny stock, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price movement

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals' share price opened at 12.70 on the BSE on Wednesday. The Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price at the time of opening was almost 5% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of 12.10. The 12.70 level for Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price remained the upper price band . Hence, the Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price was locked in the upper circuit.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Penny StockWelcure Drugs & PharmaceuticUpper CircuitIndian Stock Markets
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock: a pharma company share price hits 5% upper circuit, ; here's why
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.