With a market valuation of Rs. 26.73 Cr., Response Informatics Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the IT industry. A renowned global provider of workforce and technology consulting is Response Informatics.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has "considered and approved 1. To expand business operations to Canada and approved to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary in Canada. 2. The Board has authorized Mr. Subramaniyam Seetha Raman M D, to take necessary steps to incorporate wholly owned subsidiary in Canada."

The shares of Response Informatics closed today on the BSE at ₹35.75 apiece level, up by 2.14% from the previous close of ₹35.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 743 shares. The stock price jumped from ₹5.61 on January 18, 2018, to the level it is trading at now, representing a multibagger return of 537.25%. The stock price climbed from ₹9.05 on September 11, 2020 to the market price today, representing a multibagger return of 295%. The stock price rose from ₹12.96 on January 17, 2022, to the current market price during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 175.85%. The stock has appreciated 26.55% YTD so far in 2023.

The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹58.70 on (29/07/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.96 on (17/01/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 39.09% below the 1-year high and 175.84% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 56.48% and a public stake of 43.52%. For Q2FY23, the company posted earnings per share (EPS) of ₹0.08, price-earning ratio (PE) of 438.17, book value / share of 6.82 and price to book value of ₹5.24, as per the data of StockEdge.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test