Penny stock announces expansion plans, scrip is 175% up from 52-week-low2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 09:02 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 26.73 Cr., Response Informatics Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the IT industry.
With a market valuation of Rs. 26.73 Cr., Response Informatics Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the IT industry. A renowned global provider of workforce and technology consulting is Response Informatics.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started