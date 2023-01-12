Penny stock announces expansion plans, scrip is 175% up from 52-week-low

The shares of Response Informatics closed today on the BSE at ₹35.75 apiece level, up by 2.14% from the previous close of ₹35.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 743 shares. The stock price jumped from ₹5.61 on January 18, 2018, to the level it is trading at now, representing a multibagger return of 537.25%. The stock price climbed from ₹9.05 on September 11, 2020 to the market price today, representing a multibagger return of 295%. The stock price rose from ₹12.96 on January 17, 2022, to the current market price during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 175.85%. The stock has appreciated 26.55% YTD so far in 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}