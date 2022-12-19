Penny stock approves 10:1 stock split, shares ended on a green note by 5%

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In reference to your mail dated 19th December, 2022 and in continuation to Outcome of Board Meeting on 16th December, 2022, pursuance of Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16th December, 2022, inter alia, has approved and taken on records the following:- 1. Sub-division of face value of Equity Shares from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/- 2. Changes in Memorandum of Association for giving effect of the Agenda as stated above 3. Seek approval of the members of the Company for the above referred items, by way of Postal Ballot or EOGM."