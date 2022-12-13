Penny stock at 52-week-high level declares record date for 1:1 rights issue

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “we wish to inform you that the Rights lssue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., December 09,2022 has interalia considered and approved the following terms of the Rights lssue: 1) lnstrument: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each 2) Total number of Equity Shares and Rights lssue size: 57,62,770 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each for an amount aggregating up to Rs.576.28 Lakhs. 3) Rights lssue Price: Rs.10/- per Equity Share, with no securities premium. 4) Record Date: Friday, December 16,2022 5) Rights lssue Period: (a) Rights lssue Opening Date; Thursday, December 29,2022 (b) Rights lssue Closing Date: Thursday, January 17,2023 6) Rights entitlement ratio: 01 (one) Rights Equity Share for every 01 {one) fully paid-up Equity Share held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date."