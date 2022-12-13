Penny stock at 52-week-high level declares record date for 1:1 rights issue

Penny stock at 52-week-high level declares record date for 1:1 rights issue1 min read . 06:25 PM IST
Small-cap company Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary sector and has a market cap of ₹9.42 Cr. The Company's line of work involves the spinning and weaving of various types of fibres and yarns. The business also deals in cotton and yarn trading. Market observers can check the record date that the company has set for the 1:1 rights issue.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “we wish to inform you that the Rights lssue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., December 09,2022 has interalia considered and approved the following terms of the Rights lssue: 1) lnstrument: Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each 2) Total number of Equity Shares and Rights lssue size: 57,62,770 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each for an amount aggregating up to Rs.576.28 Lakhs. 3) Rights lssue Price: Rs.10/- per Equity Share, with no securities premium. 4) Record Date: Friday, December 16,2022 5) Rights lssue Period: (a) Rights lssue Opening Date; Thursday, December 29,2022 (b) Rights lssue Closing Date: Thursday, January 17,2023 6) Rights entitlement ratio: 01 (one) Rights Equity Share for every 01 {one) fully paid-up Equity Share held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date."
The shares of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd were last closed on the BSE at a 52-week-high level of ₹16.35 on Monday. The stock recorded a total volume of 411 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹7.74 on (07/02/2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 111.24% above the 1-year low. For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 74.97% and a public stake of 25.03%. According to BSE, the stock holds a PE of -2.84, PB of -0.93, an ROE of 32.83 and an EPS of -5.76.
