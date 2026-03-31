Penny stock AvenuesAI likely to be in focus on Wednesday. Here's why

Penny stock AvenuesAI shares are expected to hog the limelight in trade on Wednesday, April 1, when the Indian indices would reopen for trading after a one-day holiday due to Mahavir Jayanti.

The company announced several updates pertaining to its subsidiaries, which are likely to drive investor interest in the counter. AvenuesAI, formerly known as Infibeam Avenues, is a penny stock with a market capitalisation of ₹4,650 crore as of the last close.

AvenuesAI business update In an exchange filing today, March 31, AvenuesAI said that its subsidiary Rediff.com has filed a pre-filed draft red herring prospectus (pre-DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to list the company's shares on the mainboard of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

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The filing of the Pre-filed DRHP shall not necessarily mean that Rediff will undertake the initial public offering, the company stated in a filing.

Furthermore, the company is foraying into the turnkey AI technology solutions space. AvenuesAI, through its subsidiary PhroneticAI, is set to offer corporates, government agencies, and large institutions a proprietary PrivateGPT – an on-premise small language model (SLM) platform built and deployed entirely within the client's own walls, with no data ever leaving the premises, the company said.

The step comes at a time when privacy concerns are reshaping the way organisations engage with artificial intelligence.

On March 16, Infibeams also announced that it has integrated its leading digital payments gateway brand, CCAvenue, with Shiprocket Checkout. "With this alliance, CCAvenue reaffirms its commitment to enabling seamless digital transactions for its merchants

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nationwide. Aligning with Shiprocket Checkout empowers CCAvenue merchants to elevate their business by providing access to a faster, friction-free checkout experience built specifically for Indian consumers and D2C brands," it said in a release.

AvenuesAI is a fintech that provides digital payments and enterprise software solutions to companies.

AvenuesAI share price trend The penny stock AvenuesAI has fared poorly in the last one month amid a massive selloff in the Indian stock market due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The stock is down 19.60% in a month and 19.11% so far in 2026.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹12.92 in Monday's trading session on March 30 but managed to rebound and end in the green at ₹13.33, up 1.37%, even as the benchmark index Nifty 50 lost over 2%.

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The 52-week high for penny stock stood at ₹23.64, touched on June 11, 2025, according to exchange data. The shares are listed on both BSE and NSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.