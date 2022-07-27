Penny stock bags order from IOCL-Adani group JV. Experts give 'buy' tag?

On Vikas Lifecare share price chart, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Vikas Lifecare stock is looking range-bound on chart pattern. Currently, it is moving in the range of ₹4 to ₹8 and upside bounce in the stock can be expected only when it gives a closing above ₹8 apiece. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock with strict stop loss at ₹4 apiece levels and those who want to enter are advised to wait and try buying the stock when it gives closing above ₹8 per share levels.