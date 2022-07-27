Penny stock bags order from IOCL-Adani group JV. Experts give 'buy' tag?2 min read . 12:22 PM IST
- Vikas Lifecare's subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has bagged order from IOAGPL — a joint venture between IOCL and Adani Total Gas Limited
Stock market today: After posting improved year-on-year (YoY) financial numbers with better EBITDA margins, small-cap company Vikas Lifecare has bagged order from Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) — a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Adani Total Gas Limited. The order has been bagged by the subsidiary of Vikas Lifecare — Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd. Looking at the strong fundamentals of the company, some stock analysts have predicted upside in the penny stock in upcoming trade sessions.
Expecting momentum in Vikas Lifecare after these fundamental triggers, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "Vikas Lifecare share has continuously expanding its business in new sectors. Due to this good growth can be expected in its business in the coming years. The company has also posted improved financial numbers on y-o-y basis with better EBITDA margins. The stock can see some momentum in near term."
Why it is amongst stock market news?
On Vikas Lifecare share price chart, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Vikas Lifecare stock is looking range-bound on chart pattern. Currently, it is moving in the range of ₹4 to ₹8 and upside bounce in the stock can be expected only when it gives a closing above ₹8 apiece. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the stock with strict stop loss at ₹4 apiece levels and those who want to enter are advised to wait and try buying the stock when it gives closing above ₹8 per share levels.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Adani Total Gas Limited that is a part of country’s leading integrated business conglomerate – The Adani Group – joined hands to form Indian Oil – Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL). Whereas IOAGPL is laying infrastructure for development of city gas distribution networks to supply the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to the industrial, commercial and domestic segments and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transport sector.
In Q1FY23 results, Vikas Lifecare reported 680 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2.59 crore. Its YoY revenue shot up 282 per cent at ₹92 crore whereas its EBIDTA improved by 73 per cent in this period.
As mentioned above, Vikas Lifecare is a small-cap penny stock with current market capital of ₹616 crore. Its current trade volume is around 56.17 lakh at 12:12 noon, which is almost double of its average trade volume of last twenty days sessions. Its 52-week high is ₹7.95 apiece levels whereas its 52-week low is ₹3.05 per share.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
