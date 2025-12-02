Penny stock trades in green despite stock market sell-off; here’s why

Bartronics India share price gained over 3% on Tuesday after the company’s board of directors approved strategic growth plans. The penny stock rallied as much as 3.37% to ₹11.94 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors Bartronics India on December 1 approved multiple strategic business initiatives, growth plans, expansion and diversification.

Here are the key decisions taken by the board:

Project AVIO Bartronics India board reviewed and approved to venture into the Agri-Tech Business and approved the Agri-Tech Business plan including the launch of Project AVIO Unified Rural Platform.

This would comprise a multi-layer rural technology ecosystem integrating financial services, agriculture, rural commerce and climate-linked solutions, phased rollout of Agri-Tech offerings including farm inputs, digital advisory, embedded finance, carbon services, market linkage and supply chain support.

It will also include leveraging the company’s presence across 5,000 villages to develop a national rural super-network, Bartronics India said in a regulatory filing on December 1.

Enhanced long-term Vision and Mission The company’s board approved the enhanced long-term Vision and Mission. This includes building India’s largest Rural Operating System and rural data infrastructure enabling agriculture, climate, commerce and digital health solutions. It will digitally enable farmers, establish a network of Smart Agri Stores, and develop a unified platform for agriculture, climate, health-tech and rural commerce.

3-Year Growth Plan The board of directors also accorded its approval to the 3-year growth roadmap for the Agri-Tech division, including, Digital on-boarding of up to 20 million farmers, establishment of up to 1,000 Smart Agri Stores across rural India, and enabling rural commerce and agri-value chain transactions targeting USD 1 billion GMV.

Strategic Partnerships, Investments & Potential Acquisitions The board approved the proposal to explore partnerships, strategic investments and potential acquisitions in the following areas:

> Agri-Tech platforms, rural Al solutions, supply-chain digitization and marketplace operators.

> Technology solution providers for warehousing, input output aggregation and rural commerce.

> Early-stage and established technology companies aligned with the Company's Agri-Tech and Health-Tech roadmap.

Expansion into the Health-Tech Division The board approved the company’s strategic entry into the Health-Tech business, to be operated through a separate subsidiary.

Diversified Multi-Vertical Strategic Structure The Board approved the company’s strategic plan to operate through two high-growth verticals - Financial Inclusion + Agri-Tech Division and Health-Tech Division.

At 1:10 PM, Bartronics India share price was trading 1.39% higher at ₹11.71 apiece on the BSE.