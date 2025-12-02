Penny stock trades in green despite stock market sell-off; here’s why

Bartronics India share price gained over 3% on Tuesday after the company’s board of directors approved strategic growth plans. The penny stock rallied as much as 3.37% to ₹11.94 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors Bartronics India on December 1 approved multiple strategic business initiatives, growth plans, expansion and diversification.

Here are the key decisions taken by the board:

Project AVIO Bartronics India board reviewed and approved to venture into the Agri-Tech Business and approved the Agri-Tech Business plan including the launch of Project AVIO Unified Rural Platform.

This would comprise a multi-layer rural technology ecosystem integrating financial services, agriculture, rural commerce and climate-linked solutions, phased rollout of Agri-Tech offerings including farm inputs, digital advisory, embedded finance, carbon services, market linkage and supply chain support.

It will also include leveraging the company’s presence across 5,000 villages to develop a national rural super-network, Bartronics India said in a regulatory filing on December 1.

Enhanced long-term Vision and Mission The company’s board approved the enhanced long-term Vision and Mission. This includes building India’s largest Rural Operating System and rural data infrastructure enabling agriculture, climate, commerce and digital health solutions. It will digitally enable farmers, establish a network of Smart Agri Stores, and develop a unified platform for agriculture, climate, health-tech and rural commerce.

3-Year Growth Plan The board of directors also accorded its approval to the 3-year growth roadmap for the Agri-Tech division, including, Digital on-boarding of up to 20 million farmers, establishment of up to 1,000 Smart Agri Stores across rural India, and enabling rural commerce and agri-value chain transactions targeting USD 1 billion GMV.

Strategic Partnerships, Investments & Potential Acquisitions The board approved the proposal to explore partnerships, strategic investments and potential acquisitions in the following areas:

> Agri-Tech platforms, rural Al solutions, supply-chain digitization and marketplace operators.

> Technology solution providers for warehousing, input output aggregation and rural commerce.

> Early-stage and established technology companies aligned with the Company's Agri-Tech and Health-Tech roadmap.

Expansion into the Health-Tech Division The board approved the company’s strategic entry into the Health-Tech business, to be operated through a separate subsidiary.

Diversified Multi-Vertical Strategic Structure The Board approved the company’s strategic plan to operate through two high-growth verticals - Financial Inclusion + Agri-Tech Division and Health-Tech Division.

At 1:10 PM, Bartronics India share price was trading 1.39% higher at ₹11.71 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.