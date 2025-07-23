Penny stock to be in focus on Thursday; here's why

Penny stock in focus: Bartronics India shares will be in focus on the stock market investors on Thursday, 24 July 2025, after the company shareholders approved an amendment in the Memorandum of Association (MoA), according to an exchange filing.

Advertisement

“The shareholders of the company have approved the amendment in the main object clause and other object clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company by way of Special Resolution through Postal Ballot on 22 July 2025,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

The company aims to expand into high-growth, impact-driven sectors. Bartronics India plans to diversify revenue streams, leverage advanced technologies like AI, IoT, satellite data, and blockchain, monetise sustainability, strengthen its value chain, and drive financial inclusion.

“This expansion aligns with national goals of sustainable rural development, food and health security, and digital empowerment. Amending the MOA will provide the legal and operational foundation for executing this transformative vision,” the company said.

Bartronics India Share Price Trend Bartronics India's share price closed 3.22% higher at ₹13.78 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹13.35 at the previous market session. The company announced the development during the afternoon market session on 23 July 2025.

Advertisement

Shares of the IT service firm have given stock market investors more than 475% in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 35.54% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 24.13% in 2025 and are trading 0.29% lower in the last five stock market sessions.

Bartronics India shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹25.84 on 11 October 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹12 on 7 July 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹419.71 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee