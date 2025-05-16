Penny stock below ₹1 approves allotment of NCDs worth ₹145 crore

Penny stock below ₹1: Standard Capital Markets, a small-cap non-banking finance company (NBFC), was in focus on Friday, May 16, a day after it announced that its board has approved allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹145 crore.

The company said that its Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 14,510 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs of Series V of face value of ₹1,00,000/- each at an issue price of ₹1,00,000/- each aggregating to ₹145,10,00,000 on private placement basis in terms of private placement cum application letter.

On Wednesday, the company's board at their meeting considered and approved the allotment of 17,000 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs of Series IV at an issue price of ₹1,00,000/- each, aggregating to ₹170 crore.

Earlier this week, the company's board had also approved the allotment of 13,000 NCDs of Series III at an issue price of ₹1,00,000, aggregating to ₹130 crore.

Standard Capital Share Price Trend Penny stock Standard Capital Markets, having a market capitalisation of ₹67 crore, was traded in a range on Friday, May 16,

Standard Capital Markets share price opened at ₹0.40, higher than its previous close of ₹0.39. During the day, the penny stock below ₹1 hit a high of ₹0.41 and a low of ₹0.38.

The company's 52-week high stands at ₹1.77, while its 52-week low is ₹0.37. The total traded quantity for the stock was 451.16 lakh shares, which was higher than the two-week average quantity of 356.55 lakh shares.

As of 2.55 pm, Standard Capital Markets stock was unchanged, with the scrip trading at ₹0.39, the same as the previous close.