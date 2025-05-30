Penny stock below ₹1 skyrockets 19% after Q4 results 2025. Details here

The penny stock fell 52% over the last year but surged 19% in May. IFL Enterprises reported a net profit of 3.04 crore for Q4FY25, a significant recovery from a loss. The company raised 49.53 crore through a rights issue to fund expansion.

Nishant Kumar
Published30 May 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Penny stock IFL Enterprises hit its upper circuit on May 30.
Penny stock IFL Enterprises hit its upper circuit on May 30.(Pixabay)

A penny stock below 1 surged over 19 per cent to hit its upper circuit in intraday trade on Friday, May 30, buoyed by the company's March quarter (Q4FY25) results. IFL Enterprises share price opened at 0.84 against its previous close of 0.83 and surged 19.3 per cent to hit its upper circuit of 0.99 on the BSE. In the previous session (May 29), the stock ended 5 per cent higher.

IFL Enterprises Q4 results

After market hours on May 28, the company reported consolidated net profit of 3.04 crore for Q4FY25 as compared to a loss of 67.87 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations during Q4FY25 rose multifold to 72.13 crore as against revenue of 1.98 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the financial year that ended March 2025, the company achieved revenue from operations of 120.60 crore, over a 13-fold rise as compared to the revenue of 8.24 crore in the FY24. Net profit also rose to 2.99 crore for the FY25, compared to 84.5 lakh in FY24, a 254 per cent YoY growth.

Meanwhile, the company said it successfully raised 49.53 crore rights issue in June 2024 to fund its expansion plans, including funding the working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, etc. The rights issue was subscribed 1.21 times.

IFL Enterprises is in the agri commodity business and also trades financial instruments like shares, stocks, and bonds.

IFL Enterprises share price trend

The penny stock has been under pressure over the last year, falling 52 per cent (till May 29). It hit a 52-week high of 1.82 on June 3 last year and a 52-week low of 0.59 on March 28 this year. Till May 29 close, the stock has surged 19 per cent in May.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

