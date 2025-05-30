Penny stock below ₹1 skyrockets 19% after Q4 results 2025. Details here

A penny stock below ₹1 surged over 19 per cent to hit its upper circuit in intraday trade on Friday, May 30, buoyed by the company's March quarter (Q4FY25) results. IFL Enterprises share price opened at ₹0.84 against its previous close of ₹0.83 and surged 19.3 per cent to hit its upper circuit of ₹0.99 on the BSE. In the previous session (May 29), the stock ended 5 per cent higher.

IFL Enterprises Q4 results After market hours on May 28, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹3.04 crore for Q4FY25 as compared to a loss of ₹67.87 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations during Q4FY25 rose multifold to ₹72.13 crore as against revenue of ₹1.98 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the financial year that ended March 2025, the company achieved revenue from operations of ₹120.60 crore, over a 13-fold rise as compared to the revenue of ₹8.24 crore in the FY24. Net profit also rose to ₹2.99 crore for the FY25, compared to ₹84.5 lakh in FY24, a 254 per cent YoY growth.

Meanwhile, the company said it successfully raised ₹49.53 crore rights issue in June 2024 to fund its expansion plans, including funding the working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, etc. The rights issue was subscribed 1.21 times.

IFL Enterprises is in the agri commodity business and also trades financial instruments like shares, stocks, and bonds.

IFL Enterprises share price trend The penny stock has been under pressure over the last year, falling 52 per cent (till May 29). It hit a 52-week high of ₹1.82 on June 3 last year and a 52-week low of ₹0.59 on March 28 this year. Till May 29 close, the stock has surged 19 per cent in May.

