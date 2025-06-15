Penny stock below ₹1 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

A penny stock below ₹1, KBC Global, is likely to be in focus on Monday, June 16, after the company announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited. This subsidiary will operate in the solar power and renewable energy sector, strengthening the company's presence in this segment.

Advertisement

The Nashik-based infrastructure and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction)services firm announced on June 14 that it has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited, as part of its expansion into the renewable energy sector.

"The board of directors approved the move at its meeting held on June 13, 2025. The new company will focus on solar and hybrid energy solutions, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability and green technology," KBC Global said.

The company further explained that Dharan Infra Solar Private Limited will engage in a wide spectrum of activities, including the manufacturing, design, development, and improvement of renewable energy modules, cells, and accessories.

This includes conducting research, trading, buying, selling, wholesaling, retailing, distributing, importing, exporting, assembling, fabricating, repairing, maintaining, altering, and operating solar power projects and hybrid systems that combine solar photovoltaic technology with other forms of renewable energy —aiming to provide end-to-end solutions for solar power projects.

Advertisement

The company is rebranding from KBC Global Ltd to Dharan Infra-EPC Limited as part of a strategic shift to focus on infrastructure and EPC projects and reposition its brand in the market. In February 2024, the board of directors approved the issuance of 1:1 bonus shares to shareholders with an order book size of ₹260 crore.

KBC Global share price trend The penny stock has jumped nearly 22 per cent in June so far and looks set to snap its seven-month losing streak.

Over the last year, the stock has plunged 50 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of ₹1.28 on November 7 last year and a 52-week low of ₹0.34 on May 13 this year.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here