Penny stock below ₹1: NBFC share in focus after partial redemption of NCDs worth over ₹65 crore

Penny stock below 1, Standard Capital Markets, announced the partial redemption of secured non-convertible debentures worth 65.60 crore.

Saloni Goel
Updated14 Apr 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Penny stock below 1: Standard Capital Markets shares will hog the limelight when the Indian stock market resumes trading on Tuesday, April 15, following a three-day holiday, after the company announced the partial redemption of its secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company has redeemed 656 NBCs worth 10,00,000 each, for an aggregate amount of 65.60 crore. The balance post redemption of 10% secured NCDs shall be 1992, amounting to 199.20 crore.

In an exchange filing on BSE, Standard Capital Markets said, “The Company has redeemed it’s Secured, Unlisted, Unrated, Redeemable Non-convertible 656 (Six Hundred Fifty Six) Non – Convertible Debentures (NCD), having face value of 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only), aggregating to 65,60,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Five Crores Sixty Lakh Only).”

The company added that the said redemption was undertaken by the approval of the Board of Directors. "Approval of the majority of directors was received on April 11, 2025," the exchange filing added.

Explaining the rationale for redemption of 10% of NCDs, the company said the redemption was carried out upon receipt of receivables from the pledged or charged securities.

Recent Developments

The NBFC recently announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai DIFC to explore the Middle Eastern and African markets.

"This strategic move aims to strengthen the company's foothold in the Middle East and African markets, with a particular focus on expanding its offerings in trade finance, invoice discounting and project finance," said the company.

By entering the Middle East and African regions, the company aims to tap into the growing demand for trade finance solutions, which are essential for businesses seeking to enhance cash flow, optimize working capital, and mitigate risks in international trade, it added.

Standard Capital Share Price Trend

Standard Capital Markets, a penny stock below 1, settled the last trading session on a flat note at 0.48 apiece, which is close to its 52-week low level of 0.46. Meanwhile, the penny stock's 52-week high level stands at 2.07.

The average traded volume for the stock over the past two weeks was 168.67 lakh, according to BSE data.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 04:40 PM IST
