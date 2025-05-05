Penny stock below ₹1 raises ₹121 crore via allotment of NCDs on private placement basis

Penny stock below ₹1: Standard Capital Markets, a penny stock with a market capitalisation of nearly ₹70 crore, informed exchanges on Monday, May 5, that the company has approved the allotment of 12,100 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise ₹221 crore.

Standard Capitals in two separate exchange filings informed about allotting 10,000 NCDs and 2,100 NCDs for ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹121 crore.

"... Board of Directors of the Company by circulation held today, i.e. Monday, May 05, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 2100 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs, of face value of ₹1,00,000/- each at an issue price of Rs. 1,00,000/- each aggregating to ₹21,00,00,000 on Private Placement basis in terms of Private placement cum application letter," it said.

Additionally, in another exchange filing the company added that we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company by circulation held today, i.e. Monday, May 05, 2025, has inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 10000 unrated, unlisted, secured NCDs, of face value of ₹1,00,000 each at an issue price of ₹1,00,000 each aggregating to ₹100,00,00,000 on Private Placement basis in terms of Private placement cum application letter.

With this, the total funds raised by the penny stock stand at ₹121 crore.

Standard Capital's Expansion Plans Meanwhile, late last month, the non-banking finance company announced plans to explore opportunities in the international market.

"Standard Capital Markets Limited (SCML), a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is pleased to announce its intent to explore international markets as part of a broader strategy to expand its financial services portfolio and strengthen its global footprint. The expansion is subject to necessary approvals and clearances from regulatory authorities, including the RBI," the company said in a release on April 24.

As part of this initiative, the NBFC company is evaluating opportunities to establish overseas subsidiaries and strategic partnerships in key global financial hubs.

Standard Capital Share Price Trend The penny stock below ₹1 settled the session on Monday, May 5 at ₹0.41, down 2.35% on the BSE.

The stock has been in a base-building mode for the last few years, according to data available on the exchange. However, it has delivered multibagger gains of 925% in the past five years.

So far in 2025, Standard Capital share price is down 58%. Meanwhile, in the past one year, the penny stock has lost 78%.