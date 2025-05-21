Penny stock below ₹10: FMCG stock raises authorised capital from ₹120 crore to ₹160 crore

Penny stock below ₹10: Sarveshwar Foods share price fell over 1.25 per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced that board has approved increase in authorised capital from ₹120 crore to ₹160 crore.

At 12:35 pm, Sarveshwar Foods share price was trading at ₹7.09 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

“ Approved increase in Authorised Capital of the Company from Rs.120,00,00,000(Rupees one Hundred and Twenty Crores only) consisting of 120,00,00,000 Equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs.160,00,00,000(Rupees One Hundred consisting of 160,00,00,000 (One Hundred and Sixty Crores only) to member’s approval,” the company said in an exchange filing.

However, the decision is contingent upon approval from the company's members, the statement added.

Authorized capital refers to the highest number of shares a company is legally permitted to issue, as defined in its Memorandum of Association (MoA). It provides a framework for organized ownership and supports the company’s financial stability.

Sarveshwar Foods share price overview Sarveshwar Foods share price saw a significant fall over 20 per cent in 2025, however, has gained over a per cent in one month.

The penny stock has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring over 428 per cent in last five years.

The FMCG stock has delivered a 13 per cent gain over the past two weeks. Over the past year, Sarveshwar Foods shares have dropped by 23 per cent.

In September 2023, Sarveshwar Foods announced two corporate actions: a stock split and a bonus share issuance. The stock was first split in a 10:1 ratio, meaning each share was divided into ten. Following that, bonus shares were issued in a 2:1 ratio, granting two additional shares for every one held.

Sarveshwar Foods, certified by the USFDA, operates in the production, trading, processing, and marketing of both branded and unbranded basmati and non-basmati rice for domestic and global markets.