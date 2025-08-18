Subscribe

Penny stock below ₹15 hits 10% upper circuit on turning profitable in Q1. Do you own?

Sadbhav Engineering's stock surged 10% to 13.13 on August 18 after reporting a profit of 31.2 crore for Q1FY26, recovering from a loss of 30.74 crore in the previous year.

18 Aug 2025
Penny stock Sadbhav Engineering hit a 10 per cent upper circuit in intraday trade on August 18. (Image: Pixabay)
A penny stock surged as much as 10 per cent to hit its upper circuit on the BSE on Monday, August 18, after the company reported its Q1FY26 results. Sadbhav Engineering share price opened at its 10 per cent upper circuit of 13.13 on Monday, August 18, after the civil construction firm said it earned a profit of 31.2 crore for Q1FY26 against a loss of 30.74 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sadbhav Engineering Q1 results

After market hours on August 14, Sadbhav Engineering said it earned a consolidated profit of 31.2 crore for Q1FY26 against incurring a loss of 30.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter under review, however, declined 26.25 per cent year-on-year to 222 crore. In the same quarter last year, it stood at 301 crore.

Meanwhile, the company announced the re-appointment of Shashin Patel as the chairman and managing director of the company.

"As the term of Shashin Patel as the chairman and managing director is getting completed in December 2025, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company, Shashin Patel has been re-appointed as the chairman and managing director of the company w.e.f. 17 December 2025 till 16 December 2028," said the company.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
