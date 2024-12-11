Hello User
Penny stock below 20: FMCG share delivers over 150% return in last one year, surges 12% intraday; do you own?
BREAKING NEWS

Penny stock below ₹20: FMCG share delivers over 150% return in last one year, surges 12% intraday; do you own?

Nishant Kumar

Sarveshwar Foods, a penny stock under 20, rose over 12% during intraday trade on BSE on December 11. The stock has surged nearly 150 per cent in the last one year.

Penny stock below 20: FMCG share delivers over 150% return in last one year, surges 12% intraday; do you own? (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

A penny stock below 20 surged over 12 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, December 11, in an otherwise lacklustre market. Sarveshwar Foods share price opened at 10.76 against its previous close of 10.54 and soared as much as 12.4 per cent to the level of 11.85. Around 1:30 pm, the FMCG stock traded 10.8 per cent higher at 11.68 apiece on the BSE.More to come…

