Penny stock below ₹5 hits 20% upper circuit after THIS update from the company's promoter

Shah Metacorp, a penny stock priced below 5, rose 20% during intraday trade on the BSE on June 12, opening at 3.15 and reaching 3.76.

Nishant Kumar
Updated12 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Penny stock Shah Metacorp surged 20% to hit its upper circuit in intraday trade on June 12. (Image: Pixabay)
Penny stock Shah Metacorp surged 20% to hit its upper circuit in intraday trade on June 12. (Image: Pixabay)

A penny stock below 5, Shah Metacorp, surged 20 per cent to hit its upper circuit in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, June 12. Shah Metacorp share price opened at 3.15 against its previous close of 3.14 and surged as much as 19.75 per cent to hit its upper circuit of 3.76, looking set to extend gains to the fourth consecutive session.

Shah Metacorp: Promoter shareholding update

According to the exchange filing, the company's promoter Mona Viral Shah acquired 3,55,00,000 equity shares of face value of 1 each, or 4.99 per cent stake, in the company through conversion of warrant issued on preferential basis on August 2, 2024.

Also Read | Penny stock below Re 1 jumps 10% despite selling pressure in Indian stock market

Before the acquisition, Mona Viral Shah held 6,82,06,084 shares, equivalent to 11.48 per cent stake, in the company, which rose to 10,37,06,084 shares (16.48 per cent stake).

Equity shares were allotted on June 9, 2025, but they have not been credited, and the application is pending with the exchange.

The total voting capital of Shah Metacorp before the acquisition stood at 59,38,78,676, which rose to 62,93,78,676 equity shares after the acquisition.

 

Also Read | Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities suggests these 2 names; do you own?

Shah Metacorp share price trend

Shah Metacorp shares hit their 52-week high of 7.40 on August 7 last year and a 52-week low of 2.72 on May 9 this year.

Year-to-date, the stock has declined over 17 per cent. However, on a monthly scale, it has jumped 21 per cent in June after 1 per cent gain in May and a 7 per cent gain in April.

Over the last year, the penny stock has declined 10 per cent. 

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock below ₹5 hits 20% upper circuit after THIS update from the company's promoter
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.