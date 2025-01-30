Penny stock below ₹5: NBFC shares jump 5% after Q3 results 2025. Reports 1500% jump in net profit

Penny stock Advik Capital jumped 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, January 30, a day after the company announced its December quarter (Q3) results. Advik Capital share price opened at ₹2.03 against its previous close of ₹1.99 and jumped 5 per cent to the level of ₹2.09. The penny stock, however, pared gains and traded 2 per cent higher at ₹2.03 around 10:50 AM.

Advik Capital Q3 result Advik Capital on January 29 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7.35 crore, up 1,453 per cent year-on-year (YoY) against the profit of ₹47.30 lakh in the same quarter last year.

However, consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review declined 68.5 per cent YoY to ₹66 crore from ₹ 209.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

During Q3FY25, the company's total expenses dropped 71.12 per cent YoY to ₹60.19 crore from ₹208.45 crore in Q3FY24.

The company said during the quarter, it sold 6,00,000 shares, representing 40 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital, of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advikopto Electronics Limited, at a price of ₹25 per share. As a result of this sale, Advikopto Electronics Limited has ceased to be a subsidiary of Advik Capital.

Advik Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. It primarily focuses on providing financial loans and ancillary services. The company's activities include offering loans and advances to industrial enterprises, financing leasing operations, and investing in emerging businesses and securities.

Advik Capital share price trend The NBFC stock has lost over 43 per cent in the last one year, till January 29 close. It hit a 52-week high of ₹3.78 on January 31 last year and a 52-week low of ₹1.85 on January 28 this year.

On a monthly scale, this penny stock has been falling since last October.

