Penny stock below ₹5: Sugar stock jumps 3% despite weak market. Do you own?

Penny stock below 5: Davangere Sugar Company share price surged as much as 3.55 per cent in Monday's trading session despite weak market sentiments.

The penny stock was trading at ₹3.80 apiece on National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10:30 am, against previous close at ₹3.66 on Friday last week.

Davangere Sugar Company share has descended over 37.19 per cent in six months and 62 per cent in last one year.

Davangere Sugar Company Q4 results 2025 Davangere Sugar Company reported a 57.36 per cent drop in net profit, falling to ₹1.94 crore in the quarter ending March 2025, compared to ₹4.55 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue also declined by 10.48%, reaching ₹56.91 crore versus ₹63.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

For the full financial year, the company's net profit dipped 10.62% to ₹10.94 crore, down from ₹12.24 crore in the previous year. Annual sales also saw a slight decline of 0.71%, coming in at ₹214.99 crore compared to ₹216.53 crore a year earlier.

“To maximize ethanol production, the Davangere Sugar Company Ltd. aims to procure larger quantities of maize from various regions across the country. Government policy currently encourages Ethanol production from maize, and the Central Government is in the process of establishing a National Coordinating Agency (NAFED) to procure maize from farmers and supply it to sugar factories for ethanol production. This initiative will benefit our factory and others by ensuring a sufficient supply of maize for continuous, year-round operations,” the company said in a release dated May 14.

The total income for the march quarter was reported at ₹5747.51 lakhs. Consequently, profit before tax was reported at ₹224.71 lakhs, reflecting robust operational performance. EBITDA came in at ₹1024.93 lakhs for the March quarter 2025.

“Our primary aim is to provide farmers in these regions with assured and timely returns on their produce. We understand the challenges they face and strive to alleviate them through various means, including financial assistance and loans. These resources are designed to empower farmers, enabling them to invest in modem agricultural practices, procure quality seeds, and access essential equipment," the company added.

