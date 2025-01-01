Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Penny stock below 5: Vikas Ecotech stock rallies 5% as company plans to raise 200 crore via QIP, FCCB, rights issue

Penny stock below ₹5: Vikas Ecotech stock rallies 5% as company plans to raise ₹200 crore via QIP, FCCB, rights issue

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vikas Ecotech stock has risen by 9.51 per cent from its 52-week low of 3.05 per share. This penny stock is worth monitoring for investors.

Vikas Ecotech stock has risen by 9.51 per cent from its 52-week low of 3.05 per share.

Shares of Vikas Ecotech Ltd rose by 5.03 per cent, reaching an intraday high of 3.34 per share compared to its previous closing of 3.18. The stock's 52-week range spans a high of 5.63 and a low of 3.05.

The company conducted a meeting on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at its Registered Office in Delhi. Key decisions included the approval of raising funds up to 200 crore through various channels such as QIP, FCCB, public offerings, or rights issues to drive future growth. Additionally, the meeting sanctioned an increase in the company's Authorized Share Capital from 200 crore to 235 crore, requiring an amendment to Clause V of its Memorandum of Association.

The company also announced that its Managing Director, Vikas Garg, will step down from his position effective December 31, 2024.

“1, Vikas Garg, hereby formally resign from my position as Managing Director, as well as from my roles as Chairman/member of various Board Committees, effective at the close of business hours on December 31, 2024. This decision is part of a restructuring of roles within the promoter group entities," Garg said in a letter.

About the company

Vikas Ecotech, a Delhi-based producer of specialty chemicals and polymers, serves diverse industries with its range of stabilizers, plasticizers, and additives. Distinguishing itself in the global market, it is the only Indian company manufacturing organotin stabilizers, backed by in-house R&D capabilities. The company is actively growing through strategic acquisitions, including a plasticizer business and a steel company to support infrastructure projects.

As per the quarterly results, net sales surged by 47 per cent to 89.23 crore, while net profit rose by 61 per cent to 10.38 crore in Q2FY25 compared to Q2FY24. For the half-yearly results, net sales grew by 61 per cent to 190.29 crore, and net profit soared by 311 per cent to 13.23 crore in H1FY25 compared to H1FY24.

The company has a market capitalization of 593 crore. The stock has risen by 9.51 per cent from its 52-week low of 3.05 per share. This penny stock is worth monitoring for investors.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.