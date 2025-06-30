Subscribe

Penny stock below Re 1 to be in focus on Tuesday; here's why

Penny stock: Filatex Fashions shares will be in focus of stock market investors on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, after the company announced its growth update for the financial year ended 2024-25. Stock has gained 31.91% in the last five years. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published30 Jun 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Penny stock: Filatex Fashions shares closed 19.23 per cent higher at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.62 after Monday's stock market session.
Penny stock under Re 1: Hyderabad-based garments and apparel maker, Filatex Fashions' stock will be in focus of the stock market investors on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, after the company shared a growth update for the fiscal year ended 2024-25.

The company's total income (revenues) for the 2024-25 fiscal year ended was at 191.65 crore, compared to 179.02 crore in the previous financial year. The net profit for the year ended 31 March 2025 was at 9.41 crore, while the revenue from the company's core business operations was at 185.80 crore, according to the official release.

Apart from the company's financials, the penny stock firm also highlighted its order book strength. A Filatex Fashions subsidiary named Filatex Mines and Minerals Pvt. Ltd secured a nearly 365 crore order from a Guinea-based firm called Société DIMO—BTP SARL.

The order book update was for a supply of 1,59,000 tonnes of marble polished tiles over a period of five years. The company is one of the oldest players in socks manufacturing in India, with clients like FILA, Sergio Tacchini, Adidas, Marks & Spencer and Walt Disney among others.

Filatex Fashions Share Price Trend

Filatex Fashions shares closed 19.23 per cent higher at 0.62 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 0.52 at the previous stock market close.

The shares of the garments and apparel maker have given stock market investors more than 31 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the shares lost 60.76 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 17.33 per cent in 2025 but are currently trading 24 per cent higher in the last one-month period.

Filatex Fashions shares hit their 52-week high level at 1.70 on 12 August 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 0.43 on 12 May 2025, according to BSE data. The shares are currently trading above their year-low levels.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at 516.71 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
