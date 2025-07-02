Penny stock below Re 1 to be in focus on Thursday; here's why

Penny stock: GACM Technologies shares will be in focus of stock market investors on Thursday, 3 July 2025, after the company announced its plans of issuing a ₹200 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in one or more segments, according to an official release.

The company also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 30 per cent stake in WEXL Edu Pvt. Ltd, an emerging AI-driven EdTech and education data company. The deal is estimated to be over ₹500 crore in valuation.

According to the filing, the company has scheduled Wednesday, 9 July 2025, as the date to create, offer, issue, and allot equity shares via the QIP issue.

“Board meeting of Telangana-based financial technology and financial consultancy services company,GACM Technologies Ltd is scheduled on July 9, 2025, to create, offer, issue, and allot securities of up to ₹200 crores through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in one more tranche,” said the company in the release.

GACM Technologies Share Price Trend GACM Technologies shares closed 4.95 per cent lower at ₹0.96 after Wednesday's session, compared to ₹1.01 in the previous stock market session. The company announced its QIP issue of ₹200 crore on 3 July 2025.

GACM Technologies stock has given market investors more than 113 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 8.57 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained over 23 per cent in 2025, and 17.07 per cent in the last one-month period. The shares hit their 52-week high at ₹1.80 on 5 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.57 on 28 March 2025, according to BSE data.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹105.86 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

