Penny stock below Re 1 hits upper circuit after Q4 results 2025

Penny stock below Re 1: Godha Cabcon & Insulation share price hit upper circuit after the company reported its Q4 results. The penny stock gained as much as 5% to ₹0.54 apiece on the NSE.

The manufacturing and construction materials player, Godha Cabcon & Insulation reported a sharp growth in its March quarter revenue and net profit.

The company reported a net profit of ₹7.17 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a sharp growth from ₹1.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Godha Cabcon & Insulation’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 also increased to ₹69.15 crore from ₹16.69 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

“In the financial results announced post the board meeting held on May 22, 2025, Godha Cabcon registered a remarkable jump in annual revenues, surging from ₹1,676.28 lakh in FY24 to ₹17,555.38 lakh in FY25. This exponential growth underscores the company's successful entry into new sectors and its ability to capitalize effectively on market opportunities,” Godha Cabcon said in a statement.

The company’s net profit for FY25 stood at ₹717.14 lakh, up significantly from ₹50.85 lakh in the previous fiscal year. Earnings per share (EPS) also improved notably, increasing from ₹0.02 in FY24 to ₹0.08 in FY25, highlighting strong profitability and enhanced shareholder value, it added.

Godha Cabcon Share Price Performance Godha Cabcon share price has fallen 38% in one month, while the penny stock is down 35% in three months. On a YTD basis, Godha Cabcon shares have declined 57%, while the stock has plunged 95% in the past three years.

At 2:05 PM, Godha Cabcon share price was trading 3.85% higher at ₹0.54 apiece on the NSE.

