Penny stock below Re 1 hits upper circuit after Q4 results 2025

Godha Cabcon share price has fallen 38% in one month, while the penny stock is down 35% in three months. On a YTD basis, Godha Cabcon shares have declined 57%, while the stock has plunged 95% in the past three years.

Ankit Gohel
Published23 May 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Penny stock below Re 1: Godha Cabcon shares have plunged 95% in the past three years.
Penny stock below Re 1: Godha Cabcon & Insulation share price hit upper circuit after the company reported its Q4 results. The penny stock gained as much as 5% to 0.54 apiece on the NSE.

The manufacturing and construction materials player, Godha Cabcon & Insulation reported a sharp growth in its March quarter revenue and net profit.

The company reported a net profit of 7.17 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a sharp growth from 1.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Godha Cabcon & Insulation’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 also increased to 69.15 crore from 16.69 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

“In the financial results announced post the board meeting held on May 22, 2025, Godha Cabcon registered a remarkable jump in annual revenues, surging from 1,676.28 lakh in FY24 to 17,555.38 lakh in FY25. This exponential growth underscores the company's successful entry into new sectors and its ability to capitalize effectively on market opportunities,” Godha Cabcon said in a statement.

The company’s net profit for FY25 stood at 717.14 lakh, up significantly from 50.85 lakh in the previous fiscal year. Earnings per share (EPS) also improved notably, increasing from 0.02 in FY24 to 0.08 in FY25, highlighting strong profitability and enhanced shareholder value, it added.

Godha Cabcon Share Price Performance

At 2:05 PM, Godha Cabcon share price was trading 3.85% higher at 0.54 apiece on the NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
