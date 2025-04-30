Penny stock below Re 1 hits 5% upper circuit after Q4 results 2025. Details here

Penny stock: Enbee Trade & Finance share price touched 5% upper circuit during Wednesday's trading session after posting robust Q4 results. The net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance increased by 76.34%, reaching ₹1.64 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, compared to ₹0.93 crore in the prior quarter ending March 2024.

For the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2025, the company posted a remarkable 217% growth in net profit year-on-year, alongside a 92% increase in revenue, as it expanded its presence in digital lending, green energy financing, and retail financial services.

Enbee Trade's revenue for FY25 climbed to ₹19.73 crore, up from ₹10.26 crore in FY24. The net profit rose significantly to ₹4.95 crore, an increase from ₹1.56 crore the previous year.

Enbee Trade & Finance seeks to fund initiatives in the renewable energy sector, including solar, wind, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. The focus is on installing solar panels, developing wind energy projects, and establishing EV charging stations, as well as supporting startups that advocate for green technologies.

According to the company's announcement, it previously stated its intention to offer financial solutions to businesses and initiatives that comply with ESG standards. This includes funding for the adoption of renewable energy, implementation of sustainable practices, and support for social enterprises that foster positive change, as well as backing environmentally responsible industries and encouraging ventures that create social impact.

Enbee Trade & Finance share price today Enbee Trade & Finance share price today opened at ₹0.83 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹0.84 per share, and an intraday low of ₹0.83 apiece. As per trendlyne , Enbee Trade & Finance share price fell 18.63% and underperformed its sector by 30.52% in the past year.