Penny stock below Re 1 hits the upper circuit after dividend move. Details here

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated16 Apr 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Stock Market today: Penny stock below Re 1 hits the upper circuit
Stock Market today: Penny stock below Re 1 hits the upper circuit (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Penny stock below Re 1 hits the upper circuit after dividend move. Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd will consider dividend on 6 March.

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading share price hits upper circuit

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd share price opened at 0.58 on the BSE on Wednesday . The opening price of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd share price was higher than previous days closing price of 0.57

The Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 0.59 on Wednesday.

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd Dividend announcement

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading intimated the exchanges about the board meeting to consider dividend. Sharanam Infraproject & Trading intimated that it the Board of Directors of the company would consider the recommendation/declaration of a dividend of up to 50% on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders, wherever applicable

 

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading International Business Expansion

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading International also announced that it will explore and evaluate potential business expansion in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai (UAE) through strategic entry into commercial real estate development projects, subject to due diligence and business feasibility report, aligned with the Company’s future growth and diversification strategy.

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading -Other developments

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading in March 2025 had announced that it is diversifying into the high-growth Organic Farming sector as part of its strategic expansion and sustainability initiatives.

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading has successfully raised 48 Crores through its Rights Issue and has deployed 24,71,29,599 ( 24.71 Crores) towards this new venture. The company has partnered with Tirupati Corporation, which will execute and manage organic farming operations on behalf of Sharanam Infraproject & Trading.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:16 Apr 2025, 03:19 PM IST
