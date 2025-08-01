Penny stock below Re 1 hits 5% upper circuit after board approves investment from Singapore-based Uniqube Global

IFL Enterprises share price was locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹0.99 apiece on the BSE Friday after the company’s board approved an investment from Singapore-based Uniqube Global. The penny stock has hit the upper circuit limit for the third consecutive session.

The Board of Directors of IFL Enterprises at its meeting held on Friday, August 1, 2025 has considered and approved the receipt of a strategic investment proposal from Uniqube Global Managed Services PTE. Ltd., Singapore, for the acquisition of up to 12% equity stake in the company at a proposed price of ₹2 per share, which represents approx. 100% premium to current share price.

“The Board has granted its in-principle approval to proceed with structuring the investment through a mutually suitable method such as preferential allotment, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), or a Rights Issue, in full compliance with applicable provisions under SEBI regulations, FEMA, and other statutory authorities,” IFL Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company said it shall appoint dedicated consultants and legal advisors to oversee structuring, due diligence, documentation, and the requisite approval processes.

“The proposed strategic investment is expected to enhance the Company’s growth capabilities, further institutionalize its shareholding, and contribute to the long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” IFL Enterprises said.

The company had earlier received a Letter of Intent from the Singapore based entity to acquire the 12% strategic minority stake in the company at an indicative reference price of ₹2 per share.

Recently, four Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have also acquired a total of 16.08% stake in IFL Enterprises as on 11 July 2025. Minerva Venture Fund, Nautilus Private Capital Ltd, Al Maha Investment Fund PCC-ONYX Strategy, and Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC – Touchstone has acquired 4.02% equity stake each in the company as per shareholding pattern on the stock exchanges.

IFL Enterprises Share Price Performance IFL Enterprises share price has fallen 12% in one month, but has rallied 48% in three months. The penny stock has risen 16% in the past six months, and has gained 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While the smallcap stock has declined 88% in two years, it has delivered multibagger returns of 421% in five years.

At 12:20 PM, IFL Enterprises share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹0.99 apiece on the BSE.

