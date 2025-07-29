Penny stock below Re 1 to be in focus on Wednesday; here's why

Penny stock below Re 1: Agri commodity import-export firm IFL Enterprise announced its April-June quarter results of the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. The company's consolidated net profit jumped to ₹5.15 crore in the first quarter, compared to ₹0.03 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

IFL Enterprise's revenue from its core operations jumped 118.5% to ₹33.41 crore in the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared year-on-year (YoY) to ₹15.29 crore in the same period a year ago.

“Our strong Q1FY26 results are a testament to our operational strength and consistent execution strategy. We remain focused on scaling our presence across trading verticals and building a resilient financial structure that supports long-term growth. Further, the expansion reflect IFL Enterprises’ commitment to future-ready business models and long-term value creation for its stakeholders,” Meet Chhatrala, the Director at IFL Enterprise, said in the official statement.

IFL Enterprise produces fruits, vegetables, seeds, organic and herbal products, and trades in agricultural commodity products, including contract farming and warehousing.

IFL Enterprise Share Price IFL Enterprise share price closed 4.26% lower at ₹0.90 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹0.94 at the previous market close. The company announced its April-June quarter after the stock market operating hours on 29 July 2025.

Shares of the IFL Enterprise have given stock market investors more than 291% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 18.92% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 4.26% in 2025 and are trading 10% lower in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1.39 on 22 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.56 on 28 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. IFL Enterprise's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹112.05 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

