Penny stock below Re 1 jumps 10% despite selling pressure in Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Penny stock below Re 1 gained 10% in the morning trades on Thursday despite selling pressure in Indian stock market. Check details of developments around Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.

Penny stock below Re 1 Enbee Trade & Finance- Developments ENBEE Trade and Finance on Wednesday, post market hours announced forming a strategic Alliance with Sunrise FinServe Pvt Ltd to Boost Loan Disbursement Efficiency.

The Partnership as per Enbee Trade is to enhance financial inclusion and streamline loan processing across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Through this partnership, ENBEE will strengthen its lending procedures by utilizing Sunrise FinServe's extensive industry knowledge, strong distribution network, and cutting-edge customer acquisition skills. The partnership aims to increase credit availability for underprivileged and semi-urban populations, expedite application processing, and maximize turnaround times.

The management of ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd, commented, "We are excited to partner with Sunrise FinServe Pvt Ltd to accelerate our growth in the retail lending space. This alliance is not just a step towards operational efficiency but also a strategic move to enhance financial inclusion. By leveraging Sunrise’s experience and digital reach, we aim to provide quicker, more accessible financial services to a broader customer base, especially in key markets like Maharashtra and Gujarat."

ENBEE Trade and Finance - Financial Performance ENBEE Trade and Finance Ltd. recorded total revenue of Rs. 19.73 crore for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025. This represents a significant increase from Rs. 10.25 crore in FY 2023-24, or more than a 92% year-over-year growth.

The company's net profit for FY25 was Rs. 4.95 crore, up over 217% year over year from FY24's Rs. 1.56 crore.

The company's consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, which concluded on March 31, 2025, was Rs. 1.64 crore, a 76% year-over-year increase over the net profit of Rs. 0.93 crore in Q4 FY24. These outcomes as per company highlight ENBEE's firm growth plan, careful financial execution, and strong operational momentum.

Penny stock below Re 1 Enbee Trade & Finance- share price movement

Penny stock below Re 1 Enbee Trade & Finance share price opened at Re 0.79 on the BSE on Thursday. The Enbee Trade & Finance share price was up close to 10% over the previous days closing price of Re 0.72 .Penny stock below Re 1 Enbee Trade & Finance there after continued to trade at similar levels as the level of 0.79 was also the upper price band and hence Penny stock below Re 1 Enbee Trade & Finance was locked in the upper circuit.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.