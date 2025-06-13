Penny stock below Re 1 jumps over 6% despite sharp selling in Indian stock market

KBC Global share price jumped more than 6% on Friday, extending gains to the third consecutive session, amid a surge in trading volumes. The penny stock rallied as much as 6.52% to ₹0.49 on the BSE. The gains in KBC Global shares, now known as Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd, come despite a broader selling in the Indian stock market today.

KBC Global shares have rallied 37% in the past seven sessions. The trading volumes of KBC Global shares also spiked on Friday by 2.05 times.

Recently, Dharan Infra-EPC (formerly KBC Global) reported a narrowing of its net losses during the fourth quarter of FY25. The company’s standalone net loss in Q4FY25 decreased to ₹2.19 crore from ₹5.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in the quarter ended March 2025 plunged 89.06% to ₹1.37 crore in March 2025 from ₹12.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

While KBC Global share price witnessed a sharp rally, the broader trend in the Indian stock market today was weak, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, trading 1.5% lower each.

The Indian stock market crashed today as investors dumped risky assets globally amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran.

KBC Global Share Price Performance KBC Global share price has jumped 29% in one week and more than 26% in one month. However, the penny stock has dropped 7.5% in three months and 43% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, the penny stock has plunged 56% and has declined 38% in one year. KBC Global shares have fallen 78% in the past five years.

At 11:55 AM, KBC Global share price was trading flat at ₹0.46 apiece on the BSE.

