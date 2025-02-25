Penny stock below Re 1: has witnessed a major institutional inflow with AL MAHA INVESTMENT FUND PCC - ONYX STRATEGY acquiring 9,000,000 shares at ₹0.86 per share through a bulk deal on February 25, 2025. This significant investment highlights growing institutional confidence in the company’s growth potential and future prospects.

In the December 2024 quarter, the company reported an astounding 518% QoQ increase in net profit, with total revenue surging by 3563% QoQ. This dramatic financial improvement underscores the company’s ability to scale operations efficiently and capitalize on growth opportunities. The transition from negative to positive earnings YoY places Sharanam Infraproject in a position of potential re-rating. One of the strongest factors in Sharanam Infraproject’s favor is its debt profile making it more resilient.

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is a company engaged in the retail supply of building materials, catering to the growing needs of the construction and real estate industry. With a focus on reliability and quality, the company aims to support infrastructure projects by providing essential materials that meet industry standards.

Guided by a strategic vision, the company continues to explore new opportunities to strengthen its market presence. Decision-making is led by the Managing Director, ensuring a focused and structured approach to business expansion. As part of its long-term growth plans, the company is actively working towards enhancing its capabilities and identifying specialized personnel to support its operations.